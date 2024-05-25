INI CET Result 2024 Declared For July Session At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link

INI CET Result 2024: The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has announced the INI CET result 2024 for the July session. Candidates who took the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test can download their results from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. A total of 45,360 candidates qualified in the exam held on May 19. To access the AIIMS INI CET 2024 results, students need to use their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth. According to an official notice, "All candidates (including those who have not qualified) have been awarded percentile scores based on their performance in INI-CET held on 19th May, 2024. This can be viewed in ‘MyPage’ on the portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after logging in using Candidate ID and Password."

INI CET Result 2024: Direct Link

INI CET Result 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

- Click on the AIIMS INI CET result link on the homepage

- Click on the INI CET July 2024 session result link

- The INI CET July 2024 result will be displayed on your screen

- Download and print it for future reference

AIIMS noted that if more than one candidate secured equal marks, ties were resolved by applying the following criteria in sequence:

Fewer negative marks

Older age

The INI CET 2024 scores will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes—MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS—at Institutes of National Importance (INI) such as AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.