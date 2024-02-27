ISC Chemistry Exam 2024 Postponed Amidst Unforeseen Circumstances, Revised Date Announced- Check Here

ISC Exam Postponed: In an unexpected turn of events, the Chemistry paper 1 (theory) for Class 12 students of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) faced a last-minute postponement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The paper, originally slated for Monday, February 26, was rescheduled to March 21, leaving students and schools caught off guard. The announcement came merely two hours before the scheduled commencement of the examination, creating a wave of surprise and confusion among students and educational institutions. The circular issued by the CISCE cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the sudden change in plans. However, it notably lacked specific details or explanations for the decision.

Schools were notified about the postponement around 12 noon, causing a scramble to inform students and make the necessary adjustments. They suggested the possibility of technical issues or mistakes prompting the decision.

In the state of Maharashtra alone, where over 60 schools offer the ISC curriculum, the ripple effect of this decision was felt. Last year, around 4200 students from across the state appeared for the ISC exams. This academic year, the ISC examinations commenced on February 12, with the final examination scheduled for April 3, 2024.

The sudden rescheduling of the Chemistry paper 1 has left students in a state of uncertainty and has raised questions about the robustness of the examination process. The CISCE, known for its strict adherence to examination protocols, is expected to provide further clarification on the circumstances leading to the postponement, allaying concerns among students, parents, and educational institutions.