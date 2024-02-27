trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725413
NewsEducation
ISC EXAM POSTPONED

ISC Chemistry Exam 2024 Postponed Amidst Unforeseen Circumstances, Revised Date Announced- Check Here

The Indian School Certificate (Class 12) Chemistry paper 1 exam on February 26 was postponed by CISCE, citing unforeseen circumstances. The rescheduled exam is set for March 21. 

Written By Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ISC Chemistry Exam 2024 Postponed Amidst Unforeseen Circumstances, Revised Date Announced- Check Here ISC Exam Postponed

ISC Exam Postponed: In an unexpected turn of events, the Chemistry paper 1 (theory) for Class 12 students of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) faced a last-minute postponement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE). The paper, originally slated for Monday, February 26, was rescheduled to March 21, leaving students and schools caught off guard. The announcement came merely two hours before the scheduled commencement of the examination, creating a wave of surprise and confusion among students and educational institutions. The circular issued by the CISCE cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the sudden change in plans. However, it notably lacked specific details or explanations for the decision.

Schools were notified about the postponement around 12 noon, causing a scramble to inform students and make the necessary adjustments. They suggested the possibility of technical issues or mistakes prompting the decision.

In the state of Maharashtra alone, where over 60 schools offer the ISC curriculum, the ripple effect of this decision was felt. Last year, around 4200 students from across the state appeared for the ISC exams. This academic year, the ISC examinations commenced on February 12, with the final examination scheduled for April 3, 2024.

The sudden rescheduling of the Chemistry paper 1 has left students in a state of uncertainty and has raised questions about the robustness of the examination process. The CISCE, known for its strict adherence to examination protocols, is expected to provide further clarification on the circumstances leading to the postponement, allaying concerns among students, parents, and educational institutions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?