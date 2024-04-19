JAC Class 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Matric Result To Be OUT Today At jacresults.com- Check Steps To Download Here

JAC Class 10th Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric results for 2024 will be declared on April 19, 2024. Students can check their scores at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in once the board has released the results. According to a board official, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10th or Matric examination results at 11.30 am on April 19, 2024. The matric exams were held from February 6th to February 26th, 2024, with over 4 lakh students taking the exam during the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.

Students will be able to check their Jharkhand Board Class 10 results after they are published on the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.



JAC Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jacresults.com.

Click the Matric result link on the home page.

Enter your credentials and log in

Check your results.

Download your results and preserve a hardcopy for future needs.

Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage to pass. JAC issued the Matric results on May 23, 2023. The overall pass rate for the matriculation exams was 95.38 percent.