JAC Jharkhand 12th Board Result DECLARED At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Board Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the class 12 board exams today for over 3 lakh students across various streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts. The much-anticipated results are now accessible on the official website, www.jacresults.com. Additionally, students can also check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharresults.nic.in. During a press briefing, the Jharkhand board also revealed the names of the Class 12 toppers from the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, alongside their respective marks.

JAC Board Class 12th Results: Direct Link

JAC Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Visit the official website of the board, jacresults.com, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Navigate to the Jharkhand Inter result page.

Choose your respective stream and provide your roll code and roll number.

Submit the details to access your JAC Class 12 result.

JAC 12th Result 2024: Websites To Check Scores

- jacresults.com

- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Result 2024: Pass Percentage

This year's examination witnessed an encouraging overall pass percentage of 85.48%. In the Science stream alone, out of 94,433 students, 68,203 have successfully qualified, yielding a pass percentage of 72.70%.

JAC 12th Result 2024: Exam Date

The examination for the JAC 12th board commenced on February 6 with the vocational subject paper and concluded on February 26, 2024, with the political science paper. Notably, the Intermediate exam sessions occurred during the second shift, spanning from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The schedule comprised OMR sessions from 2 pm to 3:35 pm and booklet sessions from 3:40 to 5:20 pm.