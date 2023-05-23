jac jharkhand.gov.in JAC Class 10th Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Crashed? Here’s How You Can Check Result Via SMS, Digilocker

JAC Class 10th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released Class 10 results today, May 23, 2023. Students who took the exam can access their results via the official websites jac jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. There is a potential that the website will not work owing to high usage, in which case students can use the alternative websites listed below. This year, about 3 lakh students took Class 10 exams and 4 lakh took Class 12 exams, therefore the results for over 7 lakh students released today.

JAC Class 10th Result 2023: Here's how to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type JHA10Roll Number

Step 3: Text the message to 5676750.

Step 4: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will be delivered to the same phone number

JAC Class 10 Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker app on your phone and click on sign-up.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering details such as name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number and submit.

Step 3: Enter the security PIN on the app that you receive on your phone.

Step 4: After logging in, look for JAC 10th Result 2023 under the ‘education’ section.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Step 6: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

JAC Class 10th Result 2023: Alternate websites to check scorecard

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in,

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council has established up to 66 evaluation facilities in 19 districts of the state to assess student response sheets. Out of these 66 centres, 31 are for checking intermediate copies, or Class 11 and 12 copies, and 35 are for checking matriculation or Class 10 answer sheets.