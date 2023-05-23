jac jharkhand.gov.in JAC Class 12th Result 2023 Declared: Official Website Crashed? Here’s How You Can Check Result Via SMS, Digilocker

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released Class 12 results today, May 23, 2023. Students who took the exam can access their results via the official websites jac jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. There is a potential that the website will not work owing to high usage, in which case students can use the alternative websites listed below. This year, about 3 lakh students took Class 10 exams and 4 lakh took Class 12 exams, therefore the results for over 7 lakh students released today.

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: Here's how to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type JHA10Roll Number

Step 3: Text the message to 5676750.

Step 4: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will be delivered to the same phone number

JAC Class 12 Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker app on your phone and click on sign-up.

Step 2: Register yourself by entering details such as name, email id, Aadhaar card number, and mobile number and submit.

Step 3: Enter the security PIN on the app that you receive on your phone.

Step 4: After logging in, look for JAC 10th Result 2023 under the ‘education’ section.

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Step 6: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

JAC Class 12th Result 2023: Alternate websites to check scorecard

jac.nic.in

jharresults.nic.in,

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Students must receive at least a 33 percent in each topic in order to pass the JAC Class 12 Science results. Students will be permitted to take compartmental tests, nevertheless, if they fall short of passing in a couple of areas. JAC Class 10th test was held between March 14 and April 3, this year, while JAC Class 12th exam was held between March 14 and April 5, 2023.