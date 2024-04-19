Advertisement
JHARKHAND BOARD RESULT 2024

jacresults.com, JAC Class 10th Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Matric Result DECLARED- Check Steps To Download Here

JAC Class 10th Result 2024: Students who enrolled in the matriculation test can verify their results by visiting the JAC official website at jac.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
JAC Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the JAC 10th Result 2024 on April 19, 2024. Candidates who took the Jharkhand Board Class 10 test can check their results on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The URL to verify JAC Matric results will also be available on JAC's official website. The official websites are: jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

This year, over 4.5 lakh applicants have enrolled for the Class 10 board test in the state. The Jharkhand Board's 10th result for 2024 was announced during a news conference hosted by Board officials. The board officials released the pass percentage, division-wise results, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

JAC Results 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the JAC 10th result 2024 link.

Step 3: On the new screen, enter your roll number or roll code and date of birth, then click the submit button.

Step 4: The JAC Class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the JAC Class 10 result 2024 for future reference.

JAC Class 10 Result 2024; direct link here

This year, the Jharkhand Board held Matriculation examinations throughout the state from February 6 to February 26 at various exam venues. The JAC Class 10 board test was held during the first shift, from 9:45 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. on all days. Class 10 OMR sheets were examined from 9:45 a.m. to 11:20 p.m., while the question booklet test was held from 11:25 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

