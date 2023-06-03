JEE Advanced 2023 Tomorrow: Check These Important Exam-Day Guidelines

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 will be held on June 4. To appear in the exam, candidates must carry their admit cards, which can be obtained from the official website of the JEE Advanced exam at https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Here Are Some Important Guidelines For Exam Day:

Admit cards are mandatory for entry into the exam hall. Students will not be permitted to enter the test centre without presenting their hall tickets.

Along with the admit card, candidates must also present a valid original photo identification card. Acceptable forms of identification include Aadhaar card, school/college/institute ID, driver's license, voter's ID, passport, PAN card, or a signed certificate with photograph.

Only candidates with a valid admit card and a photo identity card will be allowed to write the exam. IIT representatives and invigilators will verify the candidates' identities at the centre.

Using unfair means in the exam will be considered a serious offense and may lead to legal action.

All candidates must undergo extensive and mandatory examination before entering the testing centre.

The only things candidates can carry are pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottles, the downloaded admission card, and an original photo identity card.

Electronic gadgets such as smart/digital/programmable/analog watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and any other electronic devices are strictly prohibited. Additionally, candidates are not allowed to bring printed/blank/handwritten paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, erasers, geometry/pencil boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens/scanners, wallets, handbags, cameras, goggles, etc.

Candidates are advised against wearing metal items such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, or clothes with big buttons or charms and taweez inside. Open footwear like chappals and sandals are recommended.

It is important for candidates to arrive early at the examination centre and complete the necessary formalities.

Candidates who arrive at the examination centre after the commencement of each paper's examination (9 am for Paper 1 and 2:30 pm for Paper 2) will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Candidates cannot leave the examination hall before 12 noon for Paper 1 and 5:30 pm for Paper 2.

There is no exemption from appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will only be evaluated/graded if they attempt both papers.