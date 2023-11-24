JEE Advanced 2024 Exam Date Out At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Schedule And Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2024: The JEE Advanced exam dates have been released! According to the schedule, the exam will be held on May 26, 2024. Candidates interested in taking the exam can register on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - beginning April 21, 2024. IIT Madras will administer the exam. The exam will be held in two shifts on January 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2.30 to 5.30 p.m. According to the schedule, registration will begin on April 21, 2024 at 10 p.m., and the deadline to apply is April 30, 2024 at 5 p.m.

The deadline for payment is May 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. Candidates should be aware that the admit card will be accessible from 10 p.m. on May 17, 2024 and can be downloaded until 2.30 p.m. on May 26, 2025.

JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates

Online Registration April 21 to 30, 2024 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates May 6, 2024 Admit Card May 17 to 26, 2024 JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination May 26, 2024 Paper 1: 9:00-12:00 noon Paper 2: 2:30- 5:30 pm Copy of candidate responses May 31, 2024 Online display of provisional answer keys June 2, 2024 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys June 2 to 3, 2024 Final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024 June 9, 2024 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 June 9, 2024 to 10, 2024 Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process June 10, 2024 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 June 12, 2024 Declaration of results of AAT 2024 June 15, 2024

Students who pass the JEE Main 2024 tests are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exam. Those who place in the top 2.5 lakh in the JEE Main exam can apply for the JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2024 registration will open on April 21, 2024. Students have until April 30, 2024 to submit their applications. The registration and application processes will only be available online.