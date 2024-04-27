JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Begins Today At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras will begin JEE Advanced 2024 registrations today April 27, 2024 at the official website. The URL for JEE registration will be updated on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced online registration is now available for foreign national candidates, including OCI and PIO applicants, who obtained an OCI or PIO card on or after March 4, 2021. The registration page will remain accessible until May 7. The deadline for fee payment is May 10, up until 5 p.m. A fee of Rs 3,200 will apply. The application cost for female candidates and those from reserved categories is Rs 1,600.

Meanwhile, practice exams for JEE Advanced 2024 are available at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2024 practice tests for papers 1 and 2 have been released. This year, IIT Madras will hold the JEE Advanced 2024 test on May 26. According to IIT Madras, JEE Advanced Paper 1 would be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the same day.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website for JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in.

Click the registration link.

A new window will open; enter your information in the provided forms.

Pay the registration costs, as required.

Review the application before clicking the submit button.

Submit the form.

Download the form and print a hardcopy for later reference.

IIT Madras will release admit cards from May 17 to May 26. After the exam, a copy of the candidate responses will be available on the JEE Advanced 2024 website on May 31. The provincial answer key will be available online on June 2.

JEE Advanced 2024: Last year applicants

Last year, 43773 individuals qualified for the JEE Advanced 2023 tests, with 36264 male and 7509 female students. The Hyderabad zone produced the majority of the year's qualifying candidates.