Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747147
NewsEducation
JEE ADVANCED 2024

JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Advanced 2024: Candidates can download their admit card at jeeadv.ac.in beginning May 17, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE Advanced 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here JEE Advanced 2024

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the registration window for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) tomorrow, May 7, 2024. Eligible students may fill out the JEE Advanced application form on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26. The JEE Advanced exam paper will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exam will be held at 229 exam sites across India, as well as three new exam centres in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. The institute will release the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card on May 17.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Now, go to the "JEE (MAIN) 2024 Qualified Candidate Registration" tab and finish the registration.
  • Log in with your login credentials and complete the application form.
  • Upload the relevant documents, make a payment, and submit the form.
  • Download the form and print it for future reference.

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2024 is Rs 1,600 for female candidates, Rs 3,200 for candidates from all other categories, and Rs 1,600 for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates). Candidates are required to pay the application fee before May 10.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan
DNA
Election analysis of CM Yogi's election model
DNA
Sucharita Mohanty will not contest elections against Sambit Patra
DNA
Industrial dye is added to spices in ghaziabad
DNA
What is in the ED charge sheet against Elvish
DNA Video
DNA: Who is threatening to kill Hari Narayan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi will only play 'safe'!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jitu Patwari Imarti controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Governor V/s Mamata government in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 'Special reporting' on World Press Freedom Day