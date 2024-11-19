JEE Advanced 2025 Eligibility Criteria: JAB Restores Two-Attempt Rule, Reverses Recent Change

JEE Advanced 2025: The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has revised the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, limiting candidates to two attempts at the exam. Earlier this month, the board had announced a three-attempt rule within three consecutive years, but during its November 15 meeting, it decided to revert to the two-attempt policy, in place since 2013. The board confirmed that all other eligibility requirements announced on November 5 will remain unchanged for JEE Advanced 2025.

The official notice reads that "The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to restore the earlier eligibility criterion used in previous years about the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced), in supersession of the criterion mentioned in Press Release dated November 05, 2024. This has been done after considering various competing requirements in the meeting of JAB held on November 15, 2024. This has resulted in the restoration of the earlier eligibility criteria that have been followed since 2013. All other eligibility criteria remain the same. For further details please refer to the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/.”

To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful applicants (across all categories) in the BE/BTech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main 2025. This number may slightly exceed 2,50,000 due to tied ranks or scores.

Age Limit: Candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PwD candidates are granted a five-year age relaxation.

Class 12 Criteria: Only those who appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects qualify for JEE Advanced 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps to register here

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link to apply for Session 1.

Register by providing the necessary details.

Log in to complete the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates previously admitted to an IIT course under JoSAA business rules are ineligible for JEE Advanced 2025. This includes those whose IIT admission was canceled after joining. However, candidates admitted to an IIT preparatory course for the first time in 2024 are eligible. Additionally, those allotted an IIT seat by JoSAA in the past but did not report, withdrew, or had their seat canceled before the final allotment round are also eligible.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting JEE Main, announced no extension for the application deadline, which is September 22. A correction window will be available from November 26-27 for applicants to update their details.

The requirement to qualify for JEE Main 2025 to appear in JEE Advanced 2025 remains unchanged. Aspiring candidates should complete the JEE Main 2025 application process promptly, as registration is closing soon. JEE Main 2025 will be held in January and April, while JEE Advanced 2025 is tentatively scheduled for May 25, 2025.