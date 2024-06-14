JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 Releasing Today At 5 PM On jeeadv.ac.in- Check Details Here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will release the JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024 today, July 14, at 5 p.m. The results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can be viewed and downloaded on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for those candidates who appeared for examination. On June 12, JEE Advanced AAT was held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Registration for the JEE Advanced AAT exam opened on June 9 at 10 AM, and the portal concluded at 5 PM on June 10. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) must be passed for candidates to be admitted to the B. Arch. (Architecture) programme. Only IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee offer the B.Arch programme.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click the link titled "JEE Advanced AAT Result 2024" that appears on the homepage.

3. Candidates must provide their login information in the following stage (as indicated in the admit card).

4. Press the submit button to see your outcome.

5. Download the file and print it out for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2024 results were released at 10:00 AM on June 9, 2024. In both papers 1 and 2, 1,80,200 applicants appeared. Total 48,248 candidates passed the examination.