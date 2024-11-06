JEE Advanced Exam 2025 Eligibility Criteria Announced At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Number Of Attempts And Other Details Here

JEE Advanced Exam 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the eligibility criteria for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Candidates can view the details on jeeadv.ac.in. Indian nationals must meet five key criteria: performance in JEE Main 2025, age limit, number of attempts, Class 12 exam appearance, and prior admission at IITs.

JEE Advanced Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (across all categories) in the BE/BTech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Main 2025. This includes 10% for General-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 40.5% for the Open category. Additionally, each category offers a 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.

Age Limit: Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000. SC, ST, and PwD candidates receive a five-year age relaxation, allowing those born on or after October 1, 1995, to take the exam.

Number of Attempts: Candidates can attempt JEE Advanced up to three times in three consecutive years.

Class 12 Exam: Candidates should have appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is currently open. Eligible candidates interested in the January 2025 session can apply through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, before the deadline on November 22, 2024.

JEE Mains 2025: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link labeled "Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session-1."

Step 3: Select the "New Registration" option and complete the registration with the required details.

Step 4: Log in using your system-generated registration number and password, then fill out the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form after paying the required fee.

Step 6: Print the application form and keep it for future reference.

JEE Mains 2025: Earlier admission at IIT’s

Candidates who have previously been admitted to any IIT under any academic program listed in the JoSAA business rules of 2024 or earlier are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. This includes candidates whose admission to IITs was canceled after joining. However, candidates admitted to a preparatory course in IITs for the first time in 2024 are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025.