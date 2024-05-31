JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2024 Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 response sheet was released today (May 31) by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras). The JEE Advanced response sheet can be downloaded from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Furthermore, the provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2024 will be available on June 2. Candidates can submit objections/challenges to the provided answer keys until June 3. The final answer keys will be released on June 9.

The provisional answer key is subject to change. The provisional answer keys for Papers 1 and 2 will be available on the web portal. Following the display of preliminary answer keys, candidates may provide comments, if any, using the candidate portal.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website for JEE Advanced 2024, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the IIT JEE Advanced response sheet link.

Step 3: The response sheet will open in the form of a pdf.

Step 4: Download and save the PDF document.

This year's examination was held on May 25, 2024, in two sessions for about 1 lakh students.The top performers will be announced alongside the results. Those that qualify will be assigned a place at the top IIT.