JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2024 Releasing Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Time And Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will release the JEE Advanced 2024 response sheet tomorrow, May 31, at 5 p.m. Candidates who took the exam will be able to access and download the response sheet from the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in by providing their login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.

The response sheet JEE Advanced 2024 would include the answers marked by the applicants during the entrance examination. Candidates can compute their anticipated JEE Advanced score by comparing the response sheet to the answer key published by the authorities. The exam was held on May 26, 2024, at multiple locations across India. IIT Madras is also the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, to download the JEE Advanced response sheet and answer key.

Step 2: Open both the response sheet and the answer key pdf.

Step 3: Record the proper choice ID and question ID from the answer key pdf.

Step 4: Check that the option IDs in the response sheet PDF correspond to the same question IDs.

Step 5: Add marks if the option ID matches.

Step 6: If the Option IDs do not match, marks will be deducted.

Candidates will be allowed to file objections if they have any doubts or concerns about any of the answers supplied in the answer key. The final answer key for JEE Advanced 2024 will be released based on objections received by the authority to the provisional answer key.