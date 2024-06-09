JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers’ List Here

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The JEE Advanced 2024 results were released today, June 9, 2024, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. On the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in, candidates who took the examination can view their results. Candidates will need their login credentials, such as their registration number, or the information asked by the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, to view their score cards.

With 355 out of 336, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the exam this year. Among all the female candidates, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel has topped with an overall all-India ranking of 7. Her score was 332 out of 360. A total of 48248 applicants passed the IIT JEE exam, with 40284 male candidates and 7964 female candidates having qualified for the JEE Advanced 2024 exam.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to download here

Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official website for JEE Advanced 2024.

Select and click the link to view the scorecard on the main page.

a new page that requires applicants to provide their login information in order to see their score card.

The scorecard shows up on the screen after the login credentials are submitted.

Check your information, then save the page.

Take a printout of the score card after downloading it for your records.

JEE Advanced 2024: Toppers' List

Name Total Marks Ved Lahoti 355 Aditya 346 Bhogalapalli Sandesh 338 Rhythm Kedia 337 Putti Kushal Kumar 334 Rajdeep Mishra 333 Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel 332 Koduru Tejeswar 331 Dhruvin Hemant Doshi 329 Alladaboina SSD B Sidhvik Suhas 329

Meanwhile, the official website states that the online counselling procedure for IITs and other centrally-funded technical institutes, like NITs and IIITs, will begin tentatively on June 10, 2024, as part of the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024.