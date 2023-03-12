topStoriesenglish2582547
JEE MAIN 2023

JEE Main 2023: Hurry Last Date To Apply For Session 2 Exam On jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for the JEE main 2023 Session 2 examination today, March 12. Candidates who have not applied for the JEE Main exam yet can do so by visiting the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam 

According to the official schedule released by the NTA, JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.  April 13 and 15 are reserved dates.

Here's How To Apply  For JEE Main 2023 Session 2

  • Visit the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads- "Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023)"
  • Now click on New Registration and Fill in the details required

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 - Direct Link To Apply

  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit your JEE Main 2023 application form

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Session 2 

NTA will release the dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

 

JEE Main 2023jee main session 2jee mainsjeemain.nta.nic.in

