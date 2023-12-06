JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Steps To Edit Here

JEE Main 2024: JEE Main Correction Window opens today, December 6, 2023. According to the official announcement, candidates can change the details in the form on the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in - until December 8, 2023. Registered applicants should correct/modify their information in the form as soon as possible, rather than waiting until the last minute. Candidates can change personal information, academic credentials, exam location preference, and paper preference.

"NTA does not edit/modify/alter any information entered by the candidates after completion of the application process under any circumstances. Any request for change in information thereafter will not be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to exercise utmost caution before filling out the correct details in the Application Form." reads the official bulletin.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps to edit application form here

1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link to the repair box.

3. A new window will open, in which you will enter your login information and submit.

4. Make any changes you want to the details and double-check before submitting.

5. Fill up and save the form

6. Make a copy for future reference.

The JEE Main 2024 Exam will be held in two sessions: Session 1 will take place from January 24, 2024 to February 1, 2024, and Session 2 will take place from April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning.) will be three hours long, and Paper 2B (B.Planning.) will be three hours and 30 minutes long.