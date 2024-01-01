trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704883
JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip Soon At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Latest Update Here

JEE Main exam city slip and admit card will be out soon, scroll down for more important details. The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) by the second week of January 2024. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City using their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main exam intimation slip provides specifics such as exam center details, dates, timings, and more. It’s important to note that the JEE Main advance city intimation slip differs entirely from the JEE Main admit card. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification regarding the advance city intimation slip for JEE Mains 2024 soon. 

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2024: Steps To Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ 
Step 2: Click on the "Download Advance City Intimation Slip" link on the home page. 
Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin in the required fields. 
Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button. 
Step 5: Your Advance City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download and take a printout of the slip for future reference.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.

