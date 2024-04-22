JEE Main 2024 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download

JEE Main 2024: The much anticipated final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 paper 1 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can use the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, to confirm the answers. Students can check in this way. The final answer key is available for download on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, for candidates who took part in the April session. The solutions to every question in the B.Tech paper can be found in this key. Students can forecast their performance and estimate their scores after the answer key is released.

The JEE Main session 2 exam took place from April 4th to 12th, 2024. Results are expected to be out on April 25th, along with the cut-offs for various engineering programs.

JEE Main 2024: Here's How To Download The Answer Key

- Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the JEE Main 2024 link.

- Enter your login details, like roll number and date of birth.

- Submit the details.

- The answer key for JEE Main session 2 paper 1 will appear.

JEE Advanced 2024: Details

Those who qualify in JEE Main will move on to JEE Advanced and then aim for admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges. JEE Advanced applications start on April 27, and the exam is on May 26, 2024. Students can use tools like the JEE Main marks vs rank and percentile charts to estimate their rank based on their projected scores. The January session followed a similar timeline, with the final answer key published on February 12th.