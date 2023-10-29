JEE Main 2024: NTA Likely To Announce Registration Dates Next Week- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEE Mains 2024: The registration date for JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 is anticipated to be announced next week by the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with the release of the Information handout. Concurrently, reports suggest that NTA is in the process of revising the JEE syllabus, and a streamlined version is expected to be unveiled in the coming week. Prospective candidates planning to apply for the engineering entrance exam can refer to the following steps for registration.

JEE Main 2024: Here's How To Apply

- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Open the registration link under the candidate activity tab.

- Submit the registration form to get login details.

- Login and fill the application.

- Submit the form along with the exam fee and documents.

- Take a printout of the confirmation page.

JEE Main 2024: Exam Dates

JEE Mains exam date 2024 were announced for session 1 and 2 via th NTA exam calendar. Accordingly, 2024 Session 1 exam will be held between January 24 and February 1 and the session 2 exam will be conducted Between April 1 and April 15.

JEE Mains 2024 Syllabus

In response to the reduced syllabus adopted by CBSE and other education boards, as well as the rationalization of the curriculum by NCERT, it is likely that the JEE Mains 2024 syllabus will undergo a similar rationalization. According to NTA officials, the JEE syllabus is crafted with input from experts, and students can anticipate a more concise JEE Main exam this year.