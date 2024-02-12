JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

JEE Main 2024: The results for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) for paper 1, 2A, and 2B are set to be announced today on jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in. More than 12 lakh students who took the JEE Main BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning exams can access and download their scorecards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main session 1 exams from January 27 to February 1 for BE, BTech paper 1, while paper 2 took place in the second shift on January 24. The release of the JEE Main 2024 result is anticipated later in the evening, following past patterns.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

- Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link.

- Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

- Check your result.

The JEE Main 2024 results will be computed based on the final answer key formulated by subject experts after addressing challenges raised by students. Results for each session will be presented in the form of NTA raw scores and percentile scores of total raw scores. The NTA has announced that scores for candidates in BE, BTech for both sessions of JEE Main 2024 will be combined to compile results and create the overall merit list and JEE Main rankings. Candidates applying for both sessions should be aware that the best of the two NTA scores will be considered. Results for candidates providing incorrect information or engaging in unfair practices will be nullified and not declared.

The JEE Mains exam 2024 took place in 544 centers across 291 cities, including 21 cities outside India. A total of 12,25,529 candidates participated in both paper 1 and 2, with 11,70,036 appearing for the BE, BTech paper and 55,493 for the BArch, BPlanning paper. This year, 4,06,920 female students, 8,24,945 male students, and 9 transgender students registered for the exam. The NTA reported a 95.8% attendance rate for the BTech paper this year.