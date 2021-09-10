हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main Result 2021

JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon: Here's how to check marks and download scorecard

JEE Main Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the the JEE Main results latest by today. Here's how to check marks and download scorecard...

JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon: Here&#039;s how to check marks and download scorecard
File photo

JEE Main Result 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2021) session 4 results will likely be announced today (September 10). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for JEE Main 2021 soon. 

Since the applications for JEE Advanced commences from September 11 hence the JEE Main results are very likely to be announced latest by today. Once the JEE Main result is released, candidates can check official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for the score card. 

JEE Main result 2021: Here's how to check 

1. Visit website jeemain.nta.nic.in
2. Click on the link 'JEE Main 2021 Result'
3. Enter your application number and other details
4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed
5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference. 

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the rules, only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The draft final answer key has been released, the candidates can check through the official website. 

