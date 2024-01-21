JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card RELEASED At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 BArch and BPlan session 1 on January 21. Aspirants of paper 2 can download their JEE Main 2024 admit card from jeemain.nta.ac.in. The admit card is essential for the examination, and candidates must present it on the exam day; failure to do so will result in disqualification. JEE Main Paper 2 2024 will be conducted online, with the exception of the drawing section.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

According to the exam pattern, JEE Main Paper 2A will consist of 82 questions, including 50 from General Aptitude, 30 from Mathematics, and 2 from Drawing. In Paper 2B, there will be 50 questions from General Aptitude, 30 from Mathematics, and 25 questions from Planning.

The exam city slip is already accessible, providing details about the exact locations of the exam centers. The admit cards will contain crucial information like the exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and specific instructions for the exam day. To download these documents, applicants need to use their login details, including the application number and date of birth.

JEE Main Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the JEE Main hall ticket.

- Visit the JEE Main 2024 official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024

- Click on the JEE Main admit card download link

- Enter the application number and password

- The candidate dashboard will appear

- Click on the JEE Main admit card 2024 download link

- Take the print of the NTA JEE Main 2024 hall ticket

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.