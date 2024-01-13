JEE Mains 2024 Exam City Slip Released, Admit Card To Be OUT SOON At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the Exam City Slip for the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2024 on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Registered candidates can now verify their designated examination city. As per the announcement, the currently released Advance City Intimation Slip by the NTA is applicable only for B Arch and B Planning programs. The inaugural session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to commence on January 24. This slip will provide details about the candidate's examination center location.

According to the official notice, "Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31st January and 1st February, 2024 will be released subsequently."

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: Direct Link

JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the "Download Advance City Intimation Slip" link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your Advance City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the slip for future reference.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.