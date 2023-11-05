JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Revised Syllabus, Last Date Here

JEE Mains 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begin the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) January 2024. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and important registration details here and apply for the entrance exam on the official website at nta.ac.in. The last date to apply is November 30. NTA has already declared JEE Mains 2024 examination dates for both session 1 and session 2. JEE Mains is a computer-based exam that is administered online. Candidates must complete 75 questions out of 90 in 180 minutes (3 hours) for the B.Tech paper. Candidates can take the JEE Mains in two sessions i.e. January and April.

JEE Mains 2024: Steps To Register Here

Visit the JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Complete registration using details name, mobile number, and email address.

Fill detailed in the JEE Main 2024 registration form with personal and educational details.

Uploading scanned images of photograph and signature.

Payment of JEE Main application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Mains 2024: Revised Syllabus

Many changes have been observed in the recently released syllabus. While some units have been entirely deleted in the latest syllabus, there are various topics also which are deleted from different units in the syllabus. It is crucial for the students to check these changes in the syllabus to prepare well for the upcoming exams.

JEE Main 2024 Complete Revised Syllabus- Direct Link

JEE Mains 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in order to apply for the JEE Mains exam. To be eligible for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, general/OBC applicants must have a minimum of 75% in Class 12, while SC/ST candidates must have a minimum of 65% in Class 12.