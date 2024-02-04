JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Registration Link Active At jeemain.nta.ac.in, Last Day To Apply March 2- Important Details Here

JEE Mains 2024: The registration link for JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 is now active, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) initiating the process on February 2nd, 2024, adhering to the prescribed schedule. Aspiring candidates who have not previously applied must submit a fresh application through the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. The registration period will continue until March 2nd, 2024. For candidates who participated in Session 1, successfully paid the exam fee, and wish to appear in JEE Mains 2024 Session 2, they need to log in using their prior application number and password. In this login, they can select the paper, exam medium, state code of eligibility, preferred cities for Session 2, input educational qualification details, and complete the exam fee payment process.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Registration: Direct Link

The JEE Mains session 2 test will be held between April 1 and April 15, 2024. The exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech; Paper 2A: B. Arch; and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the candidates on their admit cards.

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: Steps To Apply

Visit the official NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 link provided on the home page.

Register and login to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fees.

Click submit to download the page.

JEE Mains Session 2: Important Dates

Events Session 2 Dates JEE Main 2024 Notification 1-Nov-23 JEE Main 2024 Application Form Date 2-Feb-24 JEE Main 2024 Application Form Last Date March 2, 2024 (9 PM) JEE Main 2024 Application Fee Payment Last Date March 2, 2024 (11:50 PM) JEE Main 2024 Admit card 3 days before the exam date JEE Main 2024 Exam Date April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024

The NTA scores and rank of B.E./B. Tech in JEE (Main) - 2024 for all candidates who appeared in both Session 1 and Session 2 will be announced on the official website. The NTA scores from both sessions will be announced, and candidates can choose the best of the two total NTA scores. In the JEE Mains 2024 exams, 74,002 students registered for Paper 2, with 55,493 actually taking the test. For Paper 1, there were 12,21,615 registrations, and out of those, 11,70,036 students appeared for the exam. The overall attendance rate for Paper 1 across the country was 95.8%.