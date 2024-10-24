JEE Mains 2025: NTA JEE Mains Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

JEE Mains 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the notification and exam dates for JEE Main 2025 in due time. In a recent notice, the agency confirmed that the official website for next year's exam is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before releasing the JEE Main notification, the NTA is expected to publish the 2025 exam calendar. The NTA exam calendar will be available on nta.ac.in, with the previous one being released on September 19. JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions for admissions to NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced for IITs. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is expected to be conducted in two phases, with a separate registration period opening prior to each session.

The NTA recently announced changes to the JEE exam pattern. For JEE Main 2025, the exam will return to its pre-COVID format. In this revised structure, Section B of Paper 1 will no longer feature optional questions—students must answer all 5 mandatory questions for each subject. Similarly, there will be no optional questions in the Mathematics sections for Papers 2A and 2B.

JEE Mains 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There is no specific age limit for appearing in JEE Main. However, candidates must adhere to any age criteria set by the institution they are applying to, if applicable.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed their Class 12 or an equivalent exam in 2023, 2024, or be appearing in 2025. Physics and Mathematics must be compulsory subjects, along with one of the following: Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject.

Number of Attempts: Candidates are eligible to attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years starting from their Class 12 completion year. The exam is held twice annually, and candidates may participate in both sessions.

JEE Mains 2025: Here’s how to check schedule

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

Open the "NTA Exam Calendar 2025" link under the "Latest News" section.

View the tentative exam schedule.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference

NTA Exam Schedule

Before announcing the JEE Main 2025 notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the 2025 exam calendar. This calendar will provide a tentative schedule not only for JEE Main but also for other major exams such as NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025, and UGC NET.

JEE Mains 2025: Past trends

In 2024, the NTA conducted JEE Main in two sessions. The first session took place in January, with results announced in February 2024. The second session was held in April, and the results were declared in May 2024.