JEE Mains Result 2024: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

JEE Mains Result 2024: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Mains 2024 answer key objection window today, February 09, 2024. The NTA announced the provisional answer key on Tuesday and invited concerns until February 8. However, the answer key window went into maintenance, and the deadline was extended till today. Candidates who took the NTA JEE Mains 2024 examination and want to challenge the answer key should do so at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The JEE Mains 2024 results for session 1 applicants will be released on Monday next week. The NTA provided the result date in the notification itself. The exact timing for the release of the results has not been announced yet; but, based on previous trends, it is likely on Monday evening on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Following this pattern, the JEE final answer key and result will be prepared after considering the complaints filed by candidates.

JEE Mains Result 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

1. Visit the official website (jeemain.nta.ac.in).

2. On the webpage, click "JEE Main Session 2024 Answer Key".

3. On the redirected page, login with your email address, password, date of birth, and registration number.

4. The answer key will come onscreen.

5. Download and review, then indicate any issues.

6. Click submit to download the confirmation form.

Candidates who challenge the answers shall pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- every challenged question. The fee must be paid via debit card, credit card, or net banking, not any other method. JEE Main Results will be released on February 12, 2024.