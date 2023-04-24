JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 result is expected to be declared soon at the official website. JEE Mains session 2 results will be accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official NTA JEE Main website. Along with the JEE Main 2023 result for session 2 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers. On April 19, NTA released the preliminary answer key for JEE Mains 2023 April session. Candidates have until April 21 to file grievances to the provisional answer key. As it did for the session 1 exam, the NTA may issue a final provisional answer key before the final one. JEE Main 2023 results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

JEE Main 2023 percentile scores are based on the performance of the students who took the exam. For each session, the marks will be transformed to a scale ranging from 100 to 0. This year, nearly 9.4 lakh candidates took part in Session 2. Candidates should be aware that the results will be based on the final answer key. Along with the results, the cut-off categories will also be released.

JEE Main 2023 session 2 result: Here's how to check

Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result’ link.

Enter the necessary credentials and click on submit.

The JEE Main 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 result for future reference.

Once the results are released, the top 2,50,000 successful applicants will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 beginning April 30, 2023, according to the IIT Guwahati schedule.