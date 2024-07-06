JEECUP 2024 Counselling Schedule Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Details Here

JEECUP Counselling 2024: The JEECUP counselling schedule has been made public by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. The admissions process to all polytechnic institutions in the state depends on it. Candidates who pass the exam can complete their JEECUP counselling registration on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, starting on July 12.

Important dates for candidates seeking admission to Uttar Pradesh's polytechnic institutions are provided in the JEECUP 2024 counselling schedule. By July 14th, registration, choice filling, and locking must be finished. The results of the first round of the JEECUP 2024 seat allocation will then be released on July 15. Candidates will be able to decide whether to freeze or float their allotted seats between July 16 and July 19.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: Important Dates

JEECUP 2024 Round Choice Filling for qualified candidates July 12 to 14, 2024 JEECUP 2024 round 1 seat allotment result July 15, 2024 Online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance cum Counselling July 16 to 19, 2024 1st Round Document Verification July 16 to 19, 2024 1st Round Online Balance July 16 to 20, 2024 1st Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal July 1, 2024

JEECUP Counselling 2024: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website for JEECUP counselling.

Choose the link for the round 1 choice filling.

Enter your password and login ID that have been provided.

Complete the fields and select the options you want.

Save the selections you've made and send the form in.

Candidates participating in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2024 must pay a processing fee of Rs 250. Administrative expenses like registration, choice filling, seat assignment, and document verification are covered by this fee. In order to advance through the counselling stages, candidates must make sure they pay this fee at the time of registration.