JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JEECUP Counselling 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is starting Round 1 choice filling for qualified candidates today, July 12. Candidates can select their preferred college and course on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The choice filling for Round 1 will end on July 14, and the seat allotment results will be announced on July 15, 2024.

The online fee payment for seat acceptance and counseling for allocated seats will take place from July 16 to July 19, 2024. Document verification for Round 1 will be conducted at district help centers from July 16 to July 19, 2024, until 5 PM. The online balance fee deposit for government-aided/PPP polytechnic institutes will be open from July 16 to July 20, 2024, until 11:59 PM. Candidates wishing to withdraw from their admitted seat in Round 1 can do so on July 21, 2024.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click the link labelled "Online Choice Filling for JEECUP Counselling 2024" on the homepage.

To log in, enter your credentials and select "Submit."

After choosing your preferred college and course, click "Submit."

Save a printout of the confirmation page after downloading it for your records.

JEECUP Counselling 2024: Documents required

JEECUP 2024 admit card

JEECUP 2024 rank card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Two photographs

Domicile certificate

Two sets of photocopies of the above-mentioned documents

For Round 2, qualified candidates can fill their choices from July 22 to July 24, 2024. The seat allotment results will be announced on July 25, 2024. Online fee payment for seat acceptance and counseling will take place from July 26 to July 30, 2024. Document verification for Round 2 will be held at district help centers from July 26 to July 30, 2024, until 5 PM.