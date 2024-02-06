JELET 2024 Registration Begins From February 8 At wbjeeb.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

JELET Registration 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has unveiled the eagerly awaited schedule for the Joint Entrance for Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024. The registration process is set to kick off on February 8, with eligible candidates being able to submit their applications via the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Mark your calendars for June 26, 2024, as that's the date earmarked for the JELET 2024 examination.

JELET Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'JELET 2023' registration link

Step 3. Register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 4. Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Prospective candidates must take note of the applicable fees: Rs 500 for general male candidates, Rs 400 for general female candidates, SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS male candidates. Female candidates from SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS categories will incur a fee of Rs 300, while third-gender candidates are required to submit Rs 300.

WBJEEB is all set to orchestrate the OMR-based JELET 2024, paving the way for admission into the second year (3rd semester) of undergraduate courses in engineering or technology and pharmacy. This opportunity extends to various universities, government colleges, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in the academic session of 2024-25. As the countdown begins, aspirants gear up for a chance at advancing their educational journey through this crucial gateway.