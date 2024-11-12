JKBOSE Class 10th Private, Bi-Annual Result 2024 Released At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results for the Class 10 private/bi-annual examinations of 2024. Students from both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions can check their results at jkbose.nic.in. A total of 50,935 students took part in the exams, with 17,669 passing and 33,226 failing, resulting in a pass percentage of 34.69%. The exams were held on multiple dates between August 24 and September 13, 2024, beginning with the Home Science paper and concluding with Computer Science, all in the afternoon session from 2 pm.

High school students who took the exams can check their results on the official website by entering their roll number and registration number. Those who scored below 20% are not eligible for re-evaluation. Eligible students can apply for re-evaluation by paying a fee of ₹495 per subject.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for "JKBOSE 10th Private Result 2024" or "JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2024" (when available).

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download your marksheet in PDF format.

Step 6: Print and save a copy of the marksheet for future use.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Details mentioned

Student Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Secured

Percentage Obtained

Division

Grade

Students can download their results as a PDF from the official website. They are encouraged to carefully review their marksheets for any errors and contact JKBOSE for corrections if necessary. The marksheet will include the student's name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, percentage, and their grade or division (e.g., pass, first class).