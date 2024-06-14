JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 Declared At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: The JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2024 has released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education. Students who took the board exam can visit jkbose.nic.in to check and download their results. The Jammu and Kashmir zones' JKBOSE 10th Board Examination took place from March 7 to April 3, 2024. To pass the exam, students needed to receive at least 33% of the possible marks. Those who were unable to obtain the same will take additional exams. Registration will open soon for the same.

Additionally, students can obtain their JKBOSE Jammu Kashmir Board Class 10th results by contacting 5676750 with their seat number.Launch the app on your phone. Enter JKBOSE10ROLLNO> to view the JKBOSE 10th results for 2024. Send a text to 5676750.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official JKBOSE website.

2. Select the Class 10 Result 2024 link that appears on the homepage.

3. After being sent to a new website, candidates must submit their information (as stated on their admit card).

4. The JKBOSE Class 10 result will show up on the monitor.

5. Download the result and print it out for your records.

It is expected that students who were not selected for the exam would take the compartment exam. After the results are announced, the board will soon release the compartment exam details.