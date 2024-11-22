JKBOSE Class 11th Private, Bi-Annual Results 2024 Released At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11th Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examinations on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results online. The JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11th) Private/Bi-Annual examination 2024 was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024, in a single shift starting at 10 a.m. Initially scheduled to conclude on September 24, 2024, the exams were extended to October 3, 2024, due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections. The exam dates for September 17, 19, and 24 were rescheduled to September 27, October 3, and September 29, respectively.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE declared the Class 10 PrivateAND Bi-Annual results on November 12, 2024, with a pass percentage of 34.69%.

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Select the result link, then click on the Jammu division result link.

Locate and click on the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Click submit to view your result.

Download the result page and save a printed copy for future reference.

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation by paying a fee of ₹495 per subject, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, candidates scoring below 20% are not eligible to apply for a re-evaluation. To pass the JKBOSE Class 11 exams 2024, students must secure a minimum of 33% in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of 30% in the theory portion across all subjects. For the practical exams, candidates are required to score at least 40% to qualify.