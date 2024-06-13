JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SHORTLY at jkssb.nic.in- Check Details Here

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is expected to release the admit card for the written test for JKSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2024.The admit card can be viewed and downloaded by registered candidates via the official website, jkssb.nic.in once it is released. There will be an OMR-based written exam for the position of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre on June 23, 2024. However the information regarding the release of admit card is still awaited. With this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill 186 Supervisor positions overall.

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official JKSSB website.

Step 2: Select JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024 from the homepage.

Step 3: You'll be taken to a new page where you may input your login information, including your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: After pressing the submit button, your admit card will show up on the screen.

Step 5: The screen should display the admit card.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the admit card for your records.



The exam's objectives are to assess candidates' general knowledge of a wide range of topics, including specialised areas, as well as their aptitude for science, analysis, and mathematics. English will be the examination language.