Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757399
NewsEducation
JKSSB SUPERVISOR ADMIT CARD 2024

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SHORTLY at jkssb.nic.in- Check Details Here

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024: The admit card for the JKSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2024 is expected to be released soon by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). When they become available, registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, jkssb.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024 To Be OUT SHORTLY at jkssb.nic.in- Check Details Here

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is expected to release the admit card for the written test for JKSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2024.The admit card can be viewed and downloaded by registered candidates via the official website, jkssb.nic.in once it is released. There will be an OMR-based written exam for the position of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre on June 23, 2024. However the information regarding the release of admit card is still awaited. With this recruitment drive, the department aims to fill 186 Supervisor positions overall.

JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to jkssb.nic.in, the official JKSSB website.
Step 2: Select JKSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2024 from the homepage.
Step 3: You'll be taken to a new page where you may input your login information, including your date of birth and registration number.
Step 4: After pressing the submit button, your admit card will show up on the screen.
Step 5: The screen should display the admit card.
Step 6: Carefully check all the details.
Step 7: Download and print a copy of the admit card for your records.

The exam's objectives are to assess candidates' general knowledge of a wide range of topics, including specialised areas, as well as their aptitude for science, analysis, and mathematics. English will be the examination language.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA Video
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA Video
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Asked to pay toll, bulldozer driver razes booth
DNA Video
DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China
DNA Video
DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?
DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results