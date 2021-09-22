JNU campus to resume physical classes from September 23 and 27, check details here

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday (September 22, 2021) announced that it has decided to reopen the varsity campus for physical classes in a phased manner from Thursday. The phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus will commence from September 23 and September 27 respectively.

“In continuation to the Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Authority Order regarding the re-opening of educational institutes with maximum 50% of the seating capacity subject to strict compliance of SOPs notified by DDMA. The University has decided phase-3&4 reopening of the campus,” the order reads.

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decides phase 3 and 4 reopenings of the campus from 23rd September and 27th September respectively. pic.twitter.com/xUVZ0mKa2C — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

JNU Phase 3 reopening from September 23, 2021 :

* All Third Year Ph.D research’scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) are allowed to enter into the campus.

* Buses will be allowed to enter into the campus following the COVID-19 protocol.

* In order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralize the process of issuance of ID card from the Security Office. The students ID cards will be issued at the School.

JNU Phase 4 of reopening from September 27, 2021 :

* All M.Sc. Final Year, B.Tech Fourth Year & MBA Final Years scholars (both hostellers and day-scholars) will be allowed to enter into the campus.

* “Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws,” the authorities said.

Meanwhile, JNU entrance exams for admission commenced from Monday across 114 cities, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said. The entrance exams will be held till September 23.

