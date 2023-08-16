JNU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow At jnu.ac.in- Steps To Check Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: The first merit list for Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, will be released tomorrow, August 17, 2023. Candidates who have registered for PG courses can access the merit list via the official website - jnu.ac.in. Candidates should be aware that admission will be granted based on the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 result. Pre-enrollment registration and fee payment with first-list seat blocking from August 17, 2023 to August 21, 2023.

"Candidates are hereby given an opportunity for correction, if any, in particulars of their applications in online mode only from 11.08.2023 to 12.08.2023 (11.50 PM) on website http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/. No further correspondence in this matter will be entertained beyond 12.08.2023." reads the notice.





JNU PG Admission 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available JNU PG Merit List 2023.

Step 3: The JNU PG 1st Selection List 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check your rank in the merit list.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of the merit list for further use.

The second merit list and the merit list for admissions for supernumerary seats will both be made public by JNU on August 25, 2023. The physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates for the MA course in foreign languages begins on September 1 and continues through September 13.