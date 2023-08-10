JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration Closes Today At jnu.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, will close registration for Post Graduate, PG programmes. The registration period is currently open and will end today, August 10, 2023. Interested candidates who have yet to register should do so as soon as possible at jnu.ac.in.

"To apply online, applicants can log in on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in and fill up the form by using with NTA Application Number and Date of Birth. Eligibility criteria and other details, mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus 2023-24 should be checked by applicant before filling application forms and ensure their eligibility,” reads JNU official notice.

JNU PG Admission 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website -jnu.ac.in or jnuee.jnu.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Application Form Through CUET PG-2023"

3. In the next step, enter required details and get yourself registered

4. Log in and feed required information, pay the fee and submit the form

5. Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference

The application period will end on September 29, 2023. They will have to visit the college on September 5, 6, 8, 13, and 13, 2023 for document verification. On September 19, 2023, the final list will be released.