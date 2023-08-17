JNU PG First Merit List 2023 To Be Released Today At jnuee.jnu.ac.in- Steps To Check Here

JNU PG Merit List 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will issue the JNU PG 1st Merit List 2023 today, August 17. Candidates who registered for postgraduate (PG) admission to the university and filled out their online preferences will be able to view the first merit list on the university's official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.The pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with seat blocking for the first selection list will begin tomorrow, August 17, and will end on August 21, 2023.

JNU PG Merit List 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JNU PG Merit List 2023 link.

Step 3: The screen will display the JNU PG 1st Selection List 2023.

Step 4: Check your spot on the merit list.

Step 5: Download it and print the merit list for future reference.

Beginning September 1, Jawaharlal Nehru University will perform physical document verification and registration of candidates for the MA course in foreign languages. Physical verification for other courses, on the other hand, will take place on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.