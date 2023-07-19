JNU Invites Applications For UG And COP Programs 2023-24: Apply Now

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting online applications for the Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 are eligible to apply for admission. The applicants will be selected on the basis of their scores in this exam. The last date to apply for admission is August 2. Candidates can fill out the application form through the official website of JNU, https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/. The University is offering Undergraduate programmes such as BA (Hons.) in foreign languages and B.Sc.-M.Sc. integrated programming in Ayurveda Biology. Along with this, it is offering COP courses for Sanskrit, Yoga, Vedic culture, Korean language and other subjects.

JNU UG Admission 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNU, https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.



Step 2: On the landing page, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form after registering yourself.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review your details and click on Submit button.

Applicants who have passed the CUET 2023 exam with the subject code designated for the respective programs are eligible for admission. The final score of the applicants, evaluated by JNU, will be the total of their CUET score and deprivation points.

The University follows a deprivation points system model for admission. In this, JNU has divided the districts of India into Quartiles 1 and 2. It is done on the basis of different development criteria such as the percentage of the rural population and illiteracy among females. These points will be given according to the information filled in by the applicant in their application form.

All Kashmiri residents will be offered 5 deprivation points while all female and transgender candidates are eligible for 7 and 5 additional points as per their category and districts they belong to.

To know more about the reservation policies, eligibility criteria and other details regarding JNU and the admission process, candidates are advised to read the E-Prospectus. It is available on the official website of JNU.