JNVST 2025 Class 6 Admission Registration Extended Till September 23 At navodaya.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JNVST Admission 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration for class 6 admissions to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) on September 23. The registration link for JNV admission for the 2025-26 academic session is currently active. Interested students who haven't applied yet should register as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle. The JNVST Class 6 admission form must be submitted on navodaya.gov.in.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are renowned co-educational residential schools affiliated with CBSE, known for their quality education and focus on holistic development. Admission to class 6 is based on a merit-based selection process through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST). The phase 1 exam is expected in November, while the phase 2 exam will take place in January. Admit cards are likely to be released in the last week of October, and results are expected in February.

NVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Click here to submit the online application form for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025."

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the registration link and fill in the required information.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.

Finally, submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required

Candidate's signature (File size should be between 10-100 KB)

Parent's signature (File size should be between 10-100 KB)

Candidate's photograph (File size should be between 10-100 KB)

Certificate signed by both the candidate and parent, verified by the Headmaster (File size should be between 50-300 KB)

Residence certificate of the parent, issued by a competent government authority, if the candidate does not have an Aadhaar number

The official notice states that candidates can apply for the JNVST only once. If, during the verification of registration data, it is discovered that the candidate applied in previous years, their application will be rejected.