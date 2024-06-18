JoSAA Counselling 2024 Registration Ends Today At josaa.nic.in- Check Steps To Check Here

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the registration and choice filling window today, June 18, 2024. On the Joint Seat Allocation Authority's official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates can register until 5:00 PM. The mock seat allotments 1 and 2 were already released by the authority on June 15 and June 17, respectively. Candidates must register and complete their choices for academic programs under JoSAA 2024 by today at 5 p.m., so they must do so as soon as possible. Today is also the last day to prepay for the JoSAA seat acceptance.

On June 20, 2024, at 10 AM, the JoSAA seat allocation for Round 1 will be announced. Candidates who are given seats have until June 25, 2024, at 5 PM, to complete their online reporting. On June 27, 2024, the seat allocation for Round 2 will be announced.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Important Dates

JoSAA Registration 2024 18 June 2024 JoSAA Seat Allotment 2024 20 June 2024 Online Reporting 20 June to 25 June 2024 Last day to respond for query 26 June 2024 JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 2 27 June 2024

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit josaa.nic.in, the official website. On the homepage, select the "Online Registration and Choice Filling" link.

2. Once you've registered, log in.

3. Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

4. Pay the counselling fees if necessary, then turn in the form.

5. Print the form after downloading it for your records.

Candidates should be aware that registrations after 5 PM will not be accepted; therefore, everyone must register as soon as possible and submit their choices.