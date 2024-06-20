JoSAA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At josaa.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the seat allotment results for Round 1 today, June 20, 2024. On the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates who have registered for counselling can download their results. To download the seat allocation result, candidates must log in with their JEE Main application number and password.

Applicants are advised that to be considered for a seat in JoSAA 2024 Round 1, they must pay the seat acceptance fee. If you do not do so, your seat will be cancelled and not considered for future seat allocation rounds. The dates of the online reporting are June 20 to June 25, including fee payment and document verification. Candidates must meet the deadline. The deadline for responding to the query is June 26.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website i.e. josaa.nic.in

2. Click the JoSAA Seat Allocation Round 1 Link link on the homepage.

3. Type in the security pin, password, and registration number.

4. The screen will show the Round 1 seat assignment list.

5. Download the outcome and save a duplicate.

Candidates can select the Freeze option if they are happy with their allocated seat and do not want to take part in any more rounds of voting. Students can select the Float option if they are satisfied with their current seat but would like to consider seats at other institutions in the future rounds, or the Slide option if they have accepted their seat but are open to being admitted into a higher preference course offered by the same institution.