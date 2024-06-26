JoSAA Counselling Result 2024 To Be Released Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

JoSAA Counselling 2024: The JoSAA Counselling Round 2 seat allotment will be released tomorrow, June 27, 2024, by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. On the official website, josaa.nic.in, candidates can view and download the seat allocation result as soon as it is made available. All online reporting, including document uploads and candidate responses to questions (if applicable), must be completed until July 2, 2024. The payment of the fees must be finished by July 1, 2024, at 5:00 PM.

As per the schedule, JoSAA allotment will be released at 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates need to enter registration number, security pin as displayed on the screen to download the result.

JoSAA Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to josaa.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the 'Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024' link from the homepage.

Step 3: Select that hyperlink.

Step 4: Click "Submit" after entering the necessary information.

Step 5: The results of the second round of seat allocation for JoSAA Counselling 2024 will be shown on your screen.

Step 6: Save the seat allocation result for your records.

Students need to be aware that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is planning to hold two rounds of counselling for the remaining seats in the NIT+ system following the conclusion of all JoSAA rounds. Students may withdraw until the fourth round of the seat acceptance period because JoSAA 2024 administers a total of five rounds of seat allocation.