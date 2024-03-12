JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Admit Card Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

JPSC CSE 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (JPSC CCE Prelims 2024) today, March 12. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission, jpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on March 17, with two shifts planned across various districts in the state. To download the admit card, candidates are required to use their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

JPSC CSE Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

JPSC CSE Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of JPSC.

- On the homepage, find and click on the link for the JPSC 2024 examination admit card.

- You will be redirected to a new page; proceed by entering your application number/registration number, date of birth, and captcha in the provided fields.

- Your JPSC admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the admit card, take a printout, and ensure to carry a hard copy to the exam center on the examination day.

JPSC CSE 2024: Exam Details

According to the official notice, the JPSC civil service prelims exam 2024 will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is crucial for candidates to carry the JPSC CSE 2024 admit card along with a valid photo ID and two passport-sized photographs to the examination center. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. The JPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 342 vacancies in Group A and Group B in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

The JPSC CSE prelims 2024 will consist of two papers, each worth 200 marks, focusing on general studies. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the JPSC prelims exam 2024. In the event of any issues in downloading the JPSC CSE 2024 prelims hall ticket, candidates are advised to promptly contact the examination authorities at 9431301419, 9431301636, or +918956622450. Assistance is available during working hours from 11 am to 5 pm until March 16, 2024.