JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released At jssc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

JSSC CGL 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2024 on January 22, 2024. Candidates who have registered can access their Jharkhand JSSC CGL admit card 2024 through the official website jssc.nic.in. The download requires login credentials, including registration ID and password. Scheduled for January 28 at various centers. The admit card will contain essential details such as candidate information, exam date, and roll number.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of the Jharkhand staff selection commission at jssc.nic.in

- On, the homepage, click on the admit card link for JSSC CGL.

- Enter login details such as email ID and password.

- Click on the ‘Download JSSC CGL admit card 2024’ link.

- JSSC CGL admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take out a printout of the JSSC CGL admit card 2024.

- Candidates are advised to keep their admit card until the end of the admission process.

The recruitment drive by JSSC CGL aims to fill 2,027 vacancies across diverse positions, including assistant branch officer, junior secretariat assistant, block supply officer, and planning assistant. Details such as candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, gender, category, address, registration number, Aadhaar number, exam date, timing, and roll number will be included in the JSSC CGL admit card 2024.

JSSC CGL 2024: Exam Details

The JSSC CGL 2024 examination is structured in two stages - prelims and mains. The preliminary exam covers topics like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general science, general studies, and general knowledge, with a duration of 2 hours. According to the exam pattern, the JSSC CGL prelims consist of 150 questions carrying a total of 450 marks.