Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Hall Ticket Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 hall ticket today, April 25, 2024. According to the schedule, KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 2 will be held from April 29 to May 16, 2024. Students who have applied for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplemental examinations can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 hall ticket 2024 from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Schools must download the Karnataka 2nd PUC admission card 2024 and verify students' information for any anomalies, notifying the board for changes as needed.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 admission card includes information such as the student's name, father's name, school name, roll number, exam day, location, and time. It also contains a subject-specific exam schedule and important exam-day information. Students must have their Karnataka 2nd PUC hall ticket 2024 with them on each exam day.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the KSEAB's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate the "Examination" tab.

Now, select the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Hall Ticket 2024" link.

Enter login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2 2024; direct link here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the afternoon shift is 2:15 p.m. to 5:30 p. Students who want to improve their PUC scores, those who failed a topic, or those who did not take the Karnataka 2nd PUC test 1 have the opportunity to retake it.